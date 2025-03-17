Virat Kohli shows off his dance moves to his RCB teammate during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli was recently spotted having fun with a teammate during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. The 36-year-old batter joined the RCB camp on Saturday to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

He was last seen on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy. He performed magnificently in the tournament, scoring 218 runs across five games, including a century and fifty. Due to a collective effort, India went on to win the title, which was the fourth ICC trophy for Kohli.

After a mini-break following the Champions Trophy in Dubai, he has now set his eyes on IPL 2025. A fan posted a video on X to give a glimpse of the fun activities of Virat Kohli in the RCB nets. In it, he could be seen dancing and having a fun time with an overseas teammate.

You can watch the video below:

"It was taking away a lot of energy from me"- Virat Kohli on his social media inactivity

At RCB's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Virat Kohli recently revealed the reason behind his social media inactiveness. The iconic cricketer stated that he no longer has an interest in it and has consciously tried to stay away as it was taking away a lot of his energy. Kohli said:

“Posting about us winning the Champions Trophy is not going to increase the happiness in my heart. They all know that we’ve won the trophy, so me posting about it is not going to give us two trophies. The reality is going to stay the same. I look at it like that. People saying ‘oh, you’re amazing’ in the comments doesn’t matter."

He continued:

"Luckily, I grew up in a time when you didn’t have this thing in your pocket (hinting at a smartphone). It is much easier to keep it on the side... I don’t engage and post a lot these days and people are not happy about that. It is something that I have consciously tried to do. To keep up with that for me was way too much. It was taking away a lot of energy from me because I could utilize that in my game or life.

Virat Kohli will be back on the field on March 22, when RCB square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the curtain raiser of IPL 2025.

