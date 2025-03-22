Virat Kohli smashes back-to-back sixes off Spencer Johnson in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener [Watch]

Virat Kohli hit two consecutive sixes off Spencer Johnson in the IPL 2025 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match took place at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. The right-handed batter looked in beast mode as he repeated similar shots, hitting straight over the bowler’s head to kick-start the fifth over.

Johnson bowled a length ball outside off and Kohli went across to go towards the sight screen for a six. The ball hit the boundary skirtings on the full. He then repeated the same shot that went over the ropes. It was a length ball angling across Kohli. The 36-year-old across and smoked it over the bowler, putting on a show for his fans.

It's worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has over 8,000 runs in IPL, the most in the tournament. He also won the Orange cap last year. He will be keen to continue his heroics in the T20 league as the Bengaluru-based franchise aim to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt provide a blistering start for RCB in the IPL 2025 opener against KKR

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt provided a stunning start for RCB against KKR in the IPL 2025 opening game.

At the time of writing, RCB were 86 without loss after seven overs.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders put up 174/8 in 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane led from the front, smashing 56 runs off 31 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Sunil Narine also smashed 44 off 26 deliveries with the help of three maximums and six boundaries.

The duo put on a 103-run partnership for the second wicket to recover the team after Quinton de Kock perished for just four runs in the opening over. RCB then bounced with quick wickets. Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with a valuable 30 off 22.

Krunal Pandya emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 3/29, while Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets.

Follow the IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

