Virat Kohli smiles at fan wearing CSK jersey at his own restaurant during IPL 2025; video goes viral [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was recently seen at his One8 Commune restaurant during the ongoing IPL 2025 season with a few other RCB teammates. Interestingly, a fan wearing a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey was also present at the restaurant.

As Virat Kohli and his other teammates were walking away, Kohli happened to see the fan in the CSK jersey.

Seeing a fan with a CSK jersey in his own restaurant, Kohli pointed his hand toward him and smiled. The video of the same, posted by a user on social media platform Instagram, has gone viral.

The two teams have shared a history and rivalry in the IPL, thus making this a viral moment. RCB have reached their home city Bengaluru, where they will next face Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24.

Can in-form Virat Kohli fire in Bengaluru as RCB aim to break Chinnaswamy jinx?

Virat Kohli continued his top form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Against Punjab Kings in their last outing, he scored an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls with seven fours and a six, helping them win by seven wickets.

It was RCB's fifth win from eight matches as they took their tally to ten points. They maintained their unbeaten record playing away from home this season, recording their fifth win from as many away games. All of their three defeats have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far in IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli has four half-centuries this season with all of them coming in away games. He has scored 322 runs from eight games at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140.

However, he has failed to fire at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with scores of 7,22, and 1 from three games this season. It will be crucial for Kohli to carry his form and score at the Chinnaswamy as well as RCB aim to break their losing streak at home.

They will be eager to break the jinx against Rajasthan Royals and register their first home win of the tournament this year.

