Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was spotted coming out of the Kalina Airport in Mumbai alongside his wife Anushka Sharma amid rumors of retirement from Test cricket. In a video uploaded by renowned content creator Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a short glimpse of the 36-year-old and his wife was caught before they got into their car.

Ad

A host of media reports have claimed that the ex-captain has made up his mind to retire from Test cricket, communicating his decision to the BCCI, with the England tour looming next month. The right-handed batter had also reportedly told his teammates on multiple occasions that he was done during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he struggled for runs almost throughout the series.

However, a top BCCI official is set to speak to the veteran to change his mind, given the inexperience India might have in England.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted while coming out from the Mumbai Airport:

Ad

Contrary to expectations, the right-handed batter struggled in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although Kohli began the tour with a hundred in the second innings in Perth, the subsequent outings yielded only 90 more runs. The Aussie bowlers exposed his weakness outside the off-stump brutally and the star batter managed only 190 runs in nine innings at 23.75.

Virat Kohli was in excellent form in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer had an excellent run for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he was amongst the highest run-getters of the tournament before the BCCI had to halt it. In 11 matches, the former RCB captain had aggregated 505 runs at 63.12 alongside a strike rate of 143.36 with seven fifties.

With the IPL now suspended and uncertainties around when it will resume, the focus is likely to largely turn into the series against England. The marquee five-Test series against England is set to commence on June 20 in Leeds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More