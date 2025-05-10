Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was spotted coming out of the Kalina Airport in Mumbai alongside his wife Anushka Sharma amid rumors of retirement from Test cricket. In a video uploaded by renowned content creator Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a short glimpse of the 36-year-old and his wife was caught before they got into their car.
A host of media reports have claimed that the ex-captain has made up his mind to retire from Test cricket, communicating his decision to the BCCI, with the England tour looming next month. The right-handed batter had also reportedly told his teammates on multiple occasions that he was done during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he struggled for runs almost throughout the series.
However, a top BCCI official is set to speak to the veteran to change his mind, given the inexperience India might have in England.
Watch the video here as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted while coming out from the Mumbai Airport:
Contrary to expectations, the right-handed batter struggled in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although Kohli began the tour with a hundred in the second innings in Perth, the subsequent outings yielded only 90 more runs. The Aussie bowlers exposed his weakness outside the off-stump brutally and the star batter managed only 190 runs in nine innings at 23.75.
Virat Kohli was in excellent form in IPL 2025
Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer had an excellent run for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he was amongst the highest run-getters of the tournament before the BCCI had to halt it. In 11 matches, the former RCB captain had aggregated 505 runs at 63.12 alongside a strike rate of 143.36 with seven fifties.
With the IPL now suspended and uncertainties around when it will resume, the focus is likely to largely turn into the series against England. The marquee five-Test series against England is set to commence on June 20 in Leeds.
