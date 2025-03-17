Virat Kohli takes an impressive running catch during RCB Unbox event ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star batter Virat Kohli took an impressive running catch during the RCB Unbox event on Monday, March 17, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The event took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the RCB players were present as fans gathered to watch them take part in different skill challenges along with live performances.

During the catching competition, Virat Kohli was seen running behind to take an impressive catch on the field as the jam packed stadium cheered along. Kohli, while running backwards, constantly had his eyes on the ball and completed the catch comfortably in the end.

Watch the video of his catch during the RCB Unbox event posted by a fan (@Kushaal02) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below -

RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign on Saturday, March 22, against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They made the playoffs last year but lost in the Eliminator. The franchise has never won the IPL despite playing three finals so far.

Virat Kohli has the most catches in IPL history

Speaking of catches, Virat Kohli is the most successful fielder in IPL history. He has the most number of catches, with 114 grabs from 252 matches. Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103), Ravindra Jadeja (103), and Rohit Sharma (101) are the other players with over 100 catches in the IPL.

Kohli has maintained his fitness and is still a live-wire on the field, as can be seen in the video from the RCB Unbox event. Moreover, all eyes will be on him as the new season approaches.

In IPL 2024, Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap after amassing 741 runs from 15 games at an average of 61.75 and a strike-rate of 154.69 with a hundred and five half-centures. RCB will expect their star batter to replicate his form from the last season as their quest for a maiden trophy continues.

Kohli is also the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL with 8004 runs with as many as eight centuries to his name.

