"Virat Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up" - Harbhajan Singh ahead of RCB vs KKR in IPL 2023

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s chances in the IPL 2023 season depend a lot on Virat Kohli's form. The former RCB skipper has been in incredible touch this season and has consistently given them a good start with Faf du Plessis.

Bangalore have struggled a bit when it comes to consistency from their middle order. Harbhajan reckons this makes their opening partnership of Kohli and Du Plessis even more important.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of RCB's game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Virat Kohli's form:

"Virat Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up. His partnership with Faf will be crucial. Virat and Faf are in good form and this will always give relief to RCB."

Always been difficult to get Virat Kohli out: Imran Tahir

Former South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir was also present in the discussion and he too heaped praise on Kohli's red-hot form this season. Tahir admitted that it was tough for a bowler of his stature to dismiss Kohli and that the latter is really crucial to RCB doing well.

The former cricketer also opined that Kohli should look to bat for as long as possible. On this, he stated:

"Kohli is a class batsman. It has always been difficult for me to get him out. I want him to score a lot of runs in IPL. His team has high hopes for him and for this reason, Virat should think about staying on the wicket for a little longer."

The match against KKR will be RCB's final home game before a run of five away games. They will certainly want to end this home leg with a win over the Knight Riders, who handed them a pretty heavy defeat in the reverse fixture.

Poll : 0 votes