IPL 2022: "Why are you pinning the responsibility on someone else?" - Virender Sehwag against Mayank Agarwal playing at No. 4

Virender Sehwag has expressed strong disagreement with Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal's decision to switch to the middle order from opening in IPL 2022. The former batter said Mayank shouldn't ask Jonny Bairstow to play as the aggressive opener when he can do it himself, adding that the Englishman should bat at No. 3.

Sehwag's comments came before the Kings' innings against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhade Stadium on Saturday (7 May). But even in the match, Bairstow opened and scored 56 (40) and Mayank came to bat at No. 4. The skipper lasted 13 balls and managing just 15 runs, arguably hindering the momentum and leaving fewer balls for lower-order hitters, Liam Livingstone (22 off 14) and Jitesh Sharma (38 off 18).

Sehwag even said if No. 3 doesn't suit Bairstow, Punjab shouldn't have any qualms in sitting him out and bringing in Shahrukh Khan to the middle order.

He told Cricbuzz:

"I don't think he should play so down the order. I'll say play Jonny Bairstow at No. 3 and open yourself. I mean, why are you pinning the responsibility of playing quickly in the powerplay on someone else when you can do that yourself? And if you think No. 3 doesn't suit Jonny Bairstow then sit him out, [Bhanuka] Rajapaksa is already doing the job there. You have Shahrukh Khan on the bench, he can come in for Jonny Bairstow."

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been brilliant this season, boasting an average of 29 and a strike rate of 168.93 before today's match. Meanwhile, Mayank has averaged 20.13 and struck at 128.80 while Bairstow's respective figures are 11.43 and 105.26.

Sehwag further revealed that the experiment of playing Mayank in the middle order was on during his mentorship tenure at the Kings until 2018. He said he wasn't in favor of it even then although then-captain Ravichandran Ashwin wanted it.

The former opener said:

"Punjab has tried it so many times, even when I was there, Ashwin played Mayank in the middle order but I wasn't in favor of that. He should play at the top, score 10-20 whatever it's still a contribution. And he also wants to score runs, and take up the responsibility as the captain."

At that time, he was mostly used at No. 3. However, his numbers at that spot aren't too different from his stats as an opener. The 31-year-old has scored 1654 runs from 68 matches at an average and strike rate of 25.06 and 134.58 as an opener. At No. 3, he has 490 runs from 23 matches at 22.27 with a strike rate of 134.99.

"Mayank Agarwal's strike rate is down because he has not been able to score runs" - Virender Sehwag

When asked if Mayank is having trouble fitting into the team's strategy of going hard at the top of the order, Sehwag disagreed. He pointed to the right-hander's exploits in the last two seasons, saying his approach has always been the same and the strike rate is down this year because his overall form has dipped.

Sehwag added:

"No, I think his approach has always been the same. His strike-rate is down because he has not been able to score runs. When he starts to score runs - if you see the stats of the past two years where he scored runs, his strike rate was much better. He was building those partnerships with KL Rahul. It's a different thing that Punjab lost all games where they scored a 100-run partnership but that was because they didn't have anyone to finish games in the lower order. I feel he should open and Jonny Bairstow should come at No. 3. Otherwise you have a second option in Shahrukh Khan."

Mayank's demotion to No. 4 ultimately hurt his team as the Royals chased 190 with two balls to spare.

You can catch the post-match comments here.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Samya Majumdar