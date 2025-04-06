The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) are squaring off in the 19th match of IPL 2025 tonight (April 6) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to chase on a two-paced surface.
SRH's batting struggles continued as their top order failed yet again. Mohammed Siraj stunned the hosts early in the match by dismissing both their star openers, Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18). Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy (31) then played watchfully and tried to build a platform for their side. However, they could not convert their starts as they perished trying to up the ante.
Heinrich Klaasen (27) and Aniket Verma (18) also chipped in with mini contributions in the middle order but failed to kick on, which hurt SRH's chances of getting to an above-par total. Pat Cummins played a blazing cameo of 22*(9) in the end and took the Hyderabad team to 152 in 20 overs. Siraj stole the show for GT in the bowling department with a four-wicket haul.
Fans enjoyed the intense action between bat and ball during the first innings of Sunday's IPL 2025 match between SRH and GT. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"We have conceded 10 more runs I guess"- Mohammed Siraj after 1st innings of SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match
During the mid-innings break, GT pacer Mohammed Siraj expressed satisfaction with his bowling performance in the match. Reflecting on the first innings action and his spell, Siraj said:
"I am enjoying a lot. I was under rest and worked really hard before IPL. My body is fresh and the ball is coming out of the hand nicely. Hundred percent use of saliva is working. When you cannot use saliva, it's very good for the batters, the tail in towards the end helps now. The wicket is slow, I tried for swing early on. I realised that quickly and went on targeting the stumps. We have conceded 10 more runs I guess."
At the time of writing, GT reached 56/2 in seven overs in the chase of 153.
