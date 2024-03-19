Wanindu Hasaranga suspended for Bangladesh Tests; might play entire 2024 IPL

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasarnga, who had just announced his return to Test cricket, has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will not feature in the upcoming two-match test series against Bangladesh which starts on Friday, March 22, in Sylhet.

The 26-year-old was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision' during an international match.

The incident took place in the 37th over of the just concluded third ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday, March 18.

The leg-spinner snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the match against Bangladesh which was held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1.

Hasaranga has now breached the threshold by accumulating eight demerit points in a 24-month period. It has been converted into four suspension points according to Article 7.6 of the Code. Hasaranga was supposed to be suspended from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, depending on which came first.

Sri Lanka's loss is Sunrisers Hyderabad's gain

Wanindu Hasaranga was supposed to join his new IPL franchise the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the conclusion of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. However, in light of the suspension, he might join the Orange Army ahead of their opening IPL 2024 game.

The winners of IPL season nine begin their 2024 IPL campaign with an away fixture against the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

With the World Test championship and ICC Cricket World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins being named as their new captain for the upcoming edition of the IPL, the Sunrisers will begin a brand new journey under the Australian.

Having finished last among the ten teams last year, they will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes this time. With the squad they possess after a memorable 2024 IPL auction in Dubai, the Sunrisers are certainly one of the strong contenders for the title this season.