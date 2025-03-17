"Want to play under his leadership, that's my wish" - PBKS batter makes massive revelation on his 'dream captain' ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh has revealed his wish to play under Team India skipper Rohit Sharma at some point in his career ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Rohit is the joint-most successful captain in IPL history, leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) to five titles.

He is also second all-time in wins as a captain in the IPL, with 87 victories in 158 outings. After taking over MI captaincy in 2013, Rohit led the side to rapid success with title runs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Speaking about Rohit on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Shashank said (Via India Today):

"Everyone says that he [Rohit] backs his players to the hilt; gives them plenty of chances. He is a very smart captain. His one-liners (on the field) are also quite funny. If you ask me one captain I would want to play under, it will be Rohit Sharma. He is from Bombay. I have also batted with him once. He was not the captain back then. I want to play under his leadership, that's my wish."

IPL aside, Rohit Sharma has also tasted incredible success as captain in international cricket. The 37-year-old recently led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title, following the side's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup under him. It made Rohit only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles.

Meanwhile, Shashank enjoyed his breakthrough IPL season in 2024, scoring 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65 in 14 games for PBKS. The 33-year-old was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for ₹5.5 crores.

How has Rohit Sharma fared as Team India's captain across formats?

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma recently became the first-ever captain to lead his side to the final of all four ICC events across the three formats when India qualified for the summit clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy. ICC tournaments aside, Rohit boasts impressive numbers as the Indian skipper across formats.

Taking over from Virat Kohli as India's permanent captain in each of the formats at the end of 2021 and early 2022, Rohit ensured the side continued to produce consistent results.

Under his captaincy, the Men in Blue won 49 out of their 62 T20Is at a winning percentage of almost 80. Rohit's ODI numbers as captain are similar, with India winning 42 out of 56 games at a win percentage of 75.

He took to Test captaincy in a similarly impressive manner before a string of result results brought down his overall record to 12 wins and 9 losses in 24 matches. India also suffered their first home Test series whitewash in 24 years under Rohit when New Zealand defeated them 3-0 at the end of last year.

