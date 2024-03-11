"Want to see Rohit in CSK going forward" - Ambati Rayudu's IPL wish for former MI skipper

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu made a stunning statement by expressing his wish for Rohit Sharma to move to the Chennai Super Kings and lead them upon MS Dhoni's retirement.

In a sensational turn of events during the recent off-season, Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain. The 36-year-old would not lead the franchise for the first time in the upcoming IPL edition since taking over midway through the 2013 IPL season.

Having played and won titles with CSK and MI, Rayudu told News 24:

"Rohit can play for another 5-6 years. I want to see Rohit in CSK going forward. He has played so long for Mumbai Indians. If he has to captain, he can do it anywhere in the world. But it's up to him. He has played so many years for MI and won them titles. So if he goes there, why not. Rohit has earned the right to take that call. It's his call on whether or not he wants to lead or not."

Since taking over as MI skipper, Rohit has led them to an incredible five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020.

With 87 wins, the veteran cricketer is behind only MS Dhoni for most IPL victories as captain.

"Rohit should have continued captaining this year" - Ambati Rayudu

Rohit will play under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024.

Ambati Rayudu feels Rohit Sharma should have continued as MI skipper in IPL 2024 before handing the keys to Hardik Pandya.

The decision to replace Rohit with Hardik met several criticisms from fans and experts. Yet, Hardik boasts an excellent record as captain in the IPL, leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) to glory in their maiden season in 2022.

"This year, Rohit should have continued captaining this year and Hardik, maybe after a year, could have been given that responsibility. Rohit is still captaining India in T2OIs. I personally feel that MI rushed into this decision but probably they know best. So, it will be difficult. Gujarat Titans had a different set-up. Captaining MI is not easy because there are so many star players in the team. There is too much pressure and not everyone can handle it," said Rayudu.

Hardik's GT almost made it to consecutive titles last year before losing in a thrilling finale to CSK to finish runner-up.

The charismatic all-rounder will begin his MI captaincy tenure when the side take on his former franchise, GT, in their 2024 season opener on March 24.

