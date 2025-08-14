"Was Gurjapneet's injury replacement the best replacement in IPL history?" - Aakash Chopra on CSK star's performance in AUS vs SA 2025 T20Is

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered whether Dewald Brevis has been the best injury replacement in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had acquired the South African youngster as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh during IPL 2025.

Brevis smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls in the second T20I between South Africa and Australia in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. His knock helped the Proteas register an emphatic 53-run win to draw level in the three-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that CSK might have struck a great deal by acquiring Brevis as an injury replacement.

"Was Gurjapneet's injury replacement the best replacement in IPL history? Dewald Brevis got the entire credit for stopping Australia's winning streak. He scored a century. He broke multiple records while scoring the century, and after that, AB de Villiers praised him a lot and said that he was surprised when no one picked him in the auction, and that's an absolutely legit question," he said.

Chopra pointed out that the 22-year-old has great potential and could become one of the most formidable players.

"However, now he is part of the Chennai Super Kings. He came because Gurjapneet got injured. He is the new cub who will one day be a lion. He bats, fields incredibly well, and keeps as well. So Dewald Brevis has huge potential. He has also shown that he plays spin well. He is in good form as well, and could possibly be the most important injury replacement in the history of the IPL," he observed.

The Chennai Super Kings finished last in IPL 2025. However, Dewald Brevis was one of their bright spots, smashing 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00 in six innings.

"It was a steal deal" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's acquisition of Tim David in IPL 2025 auction

Tim David smashed 83 runs off 52 deliveries in the first T20I against South Africa. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Tim David was a great acquisition for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 auction.

"Tim David is growing in stature and how. Check his numbers in the last five games. He is playing differently. I start thinking and wondering, what a deal for RCB. It was a steal deal. They let Will Jacks go. They said they needed Tim David, who bats down the order," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Australian middle-order batter is potentially the best T20 finisher at the moment.

"Tim David scored runs there and helped the team win. Of course, towards the end, he got injured. Not that it changed anything, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy for the first time. However, Tim David, what an acquisition. They got him cheap, and he is probably the best finisher in T20 cricket right now. You can check out his strike rate and consistency," Chopra observed.

Tim David smashed 187 runs at a strike rate of 185.14 in nine innings in RCB's victorious IPL 2025 campaign. The Aussie big-hitter has been in scintillating form in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, following up his 83 runs off 52 deliveries in the first game with a 24-ball 50 in the second match.

