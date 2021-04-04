Washington Sundar names his pet dog 'Gabba'

India's young all-rounder Washington Sundar has named his pet dog 'Gabba' after the Gabba stadium in Brisbane, Australia where he made his debut last year.

Washington Sundar posted a picture on Saturday to introduce his fans to his four-legged friend. The 21-year-old captioned the endearing photo:

"Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!"

Washington Sundar made an unexpected debut at the Gabba in the final India-Australia Test. With injury concerns marring the tour, Sundar was earlier asked to stay back with the side as a net bowler following the T20I series.

He was picked ahead of a more experienced Kuldeep Yadav, apparently for his prowess with the bat.

The move bore fruit as Washington Sundar dismissed Australian batting lynchpin Steve Smith for just 36 in the first innings and returned overall figures of 3-31.

Then in the second dig, when the Indian batting was reeling at 186-6, Sundar joined hands with Shardul Thakur to stitch an all-important 123-run partnership.

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021

If these contributions were not enough for a debutant, Sundar played a significant cameo (22 off 29) in the fourth innings to help India get over the line.

Washington Sundar to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021

After his heroics in Australia, Washington Sundar has cemented his place as one of India's four top all-rounders in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli has also clarified that Sundar is ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the pecking order for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This precipitous rise began in IPL 2020, where he was the second most economical bowler (5.38).

Sundar will be back plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

The off-spinner has not only burnished his bowling skills in the past few months, but has also grown in confidence with the bat in hand.

His runs lower down the order and bowling partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal will be crucial for RCB to have a puncher's chance in the tournament.

Know Your Challengers | Washington Sundar



Not just a T20 powerplayer, but a great asset even in the longest format. On today's edition of @Myntra presents 12th Man TV, we bring to you the story of @Sundarwashi5.#PlayBold #KnowYourChallengers #VIVOIPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/W7Ow5TdsO5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2021