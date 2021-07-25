IPL 2021: Washington Sundar slated to be ruled out for second phase 

Washington Sundar suffered an injury to his finger that rules him out of the upcoming test series against England. However, it is expected that the injury might make him stay off the field for a lot longer than that.

Reports suggest the all-rounder will not be part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent for the remainder of IPL 2021. The BCCI aims to bring the player back for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Sundar was injured while playing for County Select XI against India in a three-day warm-up game. Despite the injury, he took the field on the final day. He reportedly only felt discomfort while batting and bowling.

The 21-year-old complained of pain in his index finger during the World Test Championship. Following a two-week break, as advised by the BCCI's medical team, he returned to action in training but still experienced pain, which is believed to have been aggravated during the practice match.

Sundar might undergo surgery after T20 World Cup

The BCCI aims to keep the player away from the IPL to avoid any further injuries as he is considered an important addition to the World Cup squad.

However, it is believed that the all-rounder might go under the knife after the culmination of the competition as it can seriously hamper his career in the long-run.

Apart from Sundar, team India already have two casualties in the form of Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan. While Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are believed to be flown in, there is no expected replacement for the off-spinner.

There was even talk of retaining Sundar in England and playing him as a pure batsman, but the idea was quashed and he is set to return home. He is expected to leave for Chennai in the coming days and will start his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently third in the points table after a bright start to the 14th edition of the tournament. Washington Sundar will be a big miss for the franchise as they eye their maiden title. He picked up 3 wickets at an economy of 7.37 and was even promoted to open the batting in the absence of Devditt Padikkal alongside Virat Kohli against the Mumbai Indians.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar