"Shahrukh Khan can play all 3 formats" - Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on "special talent"

Former opener Wasim Jaffer sees Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan as a "special talent" who could soon represent India in all three formats.

Shahrukh Khan notched a brilliant 15-ball 33 on Monday to win Tamil Nadu the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2021-22) title. This included an under-the-pump six off the last ball when his team required five to win.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Wasim Jaffer said people are quick to tag a player in just one format after such an innings. He argued that even as a finisher, Shahrukh Khan is technically sound and with some improvement, can develop the mettle for both ODI and Test cricket as well. Jaffer said:

“He can improve technically. Even in T20, there is technique. Not like Test cricket, of course, but if you look at the big hitters, they are technically fine. I feel he can play all three formats. He has the potential. People are quick to tag someone, that he can play only T20 or only Ranji. I told him that until you reach the age of say, 33-34, and your fitness holds, you should look to adapt yourself to play all three formats."

Although he has played a decent amount of T20 and List-A cricket, including the IPL, Shahrukh Khan has participated in just five first-class matches so far. He has scored 231 runs at an average of 33, including two fifties and a highest score of 92 not out against Kerala on debut in his first-class career so far.

Keeping a six-hitting reputation intact is hard, Shahrukh Khan is a special talent: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer, who also coached Shahrukh Khan at Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021, added that the youngster possesses a rare six-hitting ability against pacers, not requiring much time to settle.

He said that although keeping such a reputation intact is the "toughest job" in the T20s, Shahrukh Khan has done that effectively.

The former cricketer added:

“Indian talents who play well down the order (in T20) are very rare. Most of the talent you find is concentrated in the top order. You need power, six-hitting ability. To hit sixes consistently against 140kph pace, right after going in around the 14th or 15th overs, and still keep your reputation intact is hard. I think that is the toughest job in T20. Your strength and execution have to be at a premium level. So that way, he is a special talent."

Shahrukh Khan is expected to invite a big price in the soon-to-be-announced IPL 2022 auction if he isn't retained by PBKS.

