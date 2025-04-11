Wasim Jaffer lauds KL Rahul’s knock with Singham movie reference after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer used a dialogue from the famous Bollywood movie 'Singham' for KL Rahul's stunning match-winning knock at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10. Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 in 53 balls as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets.

Ad

DC chased down the 164-run target in 17.5 overs, claiming their fourth successive victory of IPL 2025. Playing at his home ground, Rahul stole the show with his awe-inspiring batting, enthralling the viewers with six maximums and seven fours.

Reacting to Rahul's splendid performance, here's what Jaffer posted on the microblogging platform X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is worth noting that after taking his team to a stunning victory, Rahul brought up an eye-catching celebration, making a circle with his bat and performing a 'This is my ground' gesture.

Expand Tweet

Ad

KL Rahul has been DC's standout performer with the bat this season. The keeper-batter has amassed 185 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 169.72.

"The only one who can play in any position at any situation!" - Krishnamachari Srikkanth reserves high praise for KL Rahul

Many lauded KL Rahul for his spectacular batting against RCB, with some former cricketers also expressing their admiration. India's 1983 World Cup-winning player Krishnamachari Srikkanth hailed the 32-year-old's performance as one of the finest knocks of IPL 2025.

Ad

He also opined that Rahul is the only one who can adapt to any batting position. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"One of the finest knocks i have seen by any batsman @klrahul in the IPL so far! There is a reason why i named K L Rahul , Rolls Royce Rahul! What a knock and hes the only one who can play in any position at any situation! Whataplaya."

Delhi are off to a terrific start this year. With four wins from as many outings, they are currently placed second on the points table. Axar Patel and Co. will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More