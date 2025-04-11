Wasim Jaffer lauds KL Rahul’s knock with Singham movie reference after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer used a dialogue from the famous Bollywood movie 'Singham' for KL Rahul's stunning match-winning knock at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 10. Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 in 53 balls as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets.
DC chased down the 164-run target in 17.5 overs, claiming their fourth successive victory of IPL 2025. Playing at his home ground, Rahul stole the show with his awe-inspiring batting, enthralling the viewers with six maximums and seven fours.
Reacting to Rahul's splendid performance, here's what Jaffer posted on the microblogging platform X:
It is worth noting that after taking his team to a stunning victory, Rahul brought up an eye-catching celebration, making a circle with his bat and performing a 'This is my ground' gesture.
KL Rahul has been DC's standout performer with the bat this season. The keeper-batter has amassed 185 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 169.72.
"The only one who can play in any position at any situation!" - Krishnamachari Srikkanth reserves high praise for KL Rahul
Many lauded KL Rahul for his spectacular batting against RCB, with some former cricketers also expressing their admiration. India's 1983 World Cup-winning player Krishnamachari Srikkanth hailed the 32-year-old's performance as one of the finest knocks of IPL 2025.
He also opined that Rahul is the only one who can adapt to any batting position. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:
"One of the finest knocks i have seen by any batsman @klrahul in the IPL so far! There is a reason why i named K L Rahul , Rolls Royce Rahul! What a knock and hes the only one who can play in any position at any situation! Whataplaya."
Delhi are off to a terrific start this year. With four wins from as many outings, they are currently placed second on the points table. Axar Patel and Co. will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS