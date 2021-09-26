IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer leaves fans guessing yet again with a cryptic tweet ahead of the CSK-KKR clash

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer continued his ritual of posting decoding tweets. His latest post came ahead of the highly anticipated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash. It allows fans to decode who the players will be to watch out for in specific matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

While several netizens were left puzzled by the 43-year-old's cryptic post on the micro-blogging site, many ardent cricket fans were quick to identify the two names. Jaffer posted a picture of Fafda, a local Gujarati delicacy, alongside a popular Hindi movie character.

Here is what he posted:

Watch out for these two. #CSKvKKR #IPL2O21

Most fans guessed the two players as CSK opening batter Faf du Plessis and KKR's newest batting sensation, Venkatesh Iyer. The two star-studded teams are slated to lock horns in an afternoon fixture on Sunday, September 26 in Abu Dhabi.

After being dismissed for a duck against Mumbai Indians, du Plessis showcased glimpses of form with his impressive knock of 31 versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Iyer has contributed significantly towards the success of KKR with his impactful performances at the top in the second phase.

KKR look to capitalize on their momentum against the in-form CSK side

The Eoin Morgan-led side visibly struggled in terms of their consistency during the first leg of the tournament earlier this year. However, they have made a thumping comeback by winning their first two encounters in the UAE.

They currently occupy fourth place in the IPL 2021 points table, and a victory in their forthcoming fixture could take them to third position in the standings. However, they have an imposing challenge ahead in the form of CSK, who have also got off to a flying start in the second phase.

MS Dhoni and co. have also secured victories in both of their games in the UAE leg this year. They sit comfortably in second place in the points table. CSK will become the table toppers if they topple KKR on Sunday.

