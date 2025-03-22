Wasim Jaffer picks young Indians as Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners ahead of IPL 2025

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has backed Indian youngsters Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh to win the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively. The pair will come face-to-face when the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

GT retained Sai Sudharsan after the 2024 season for INR 8.50 crore. The left-handed batter had a prolific campaign, scoring 527 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.91 and a strike rate of 141.29. He was GT's leading run-scorer and the sixth-highest overall, which rested his case for retention.

Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, also had his most prolific individual campaign during the 2024 season. He bagged 19 wickets at an average of 26.58 and an economy rate of 10.03 in 14 innings. Although he was not retained by PBKS after the season, the franchise roped him in at the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 18 crore, courtesy of the Right-to-Match card.

"IPL is almost here. Drop your orange cap, purple cap predictions below. I'm leaning towards Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep," Jaffer posted on X.

The Orange Cap and the Purple Cap have been won by Indian players over the last two seasons. Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel were the highest among runs and wickets, respectively, in 2024, while Shubman Gill and Mohammad Shami dominated the charts in 2023. Jos Buttler (2022) and Kagiso Rabada (2020) were the last overseas players to win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively.

Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh do not have much game time under their belt ahead of IPL 2025

Despite a brief role at the top of the order last season, Sudharsan is likely to reprise his No. 3 role, given that GT acquired Jos Buttler's services at the mega auction. The left-handed batter underwent surgery for hernia in December 2024 and has only played one match since his recovery. He played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha but scored only nine runs across both innings.

Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, was on the sidelines during Team India's victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. He played in the home T20I series against England in January, picking up four wickets in three matches.

