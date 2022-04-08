IPL 2022: "There were question marks on Hardik Pandya's captaincy" - Wasim Jaffer praises the all-rounder for "very positive" start

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has hailed Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya and opening batter Shubman Gill for rising above the critics' "question marks" and putting their team in a strong position in IPL 2022.

Few expected the Titans to defeat both the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the start of the season. Pandya has risen to the captaincy challenge, presenting a calm outlook and doing all the basics right. He's scored 64 runs in two innings batting at No. 4, while also picking up a wicket with the new ball.

Gill, meanwhile, came to the new franchise after a glut of criticism over his strike rate at Kolkata Knight Riders. He was dismissed for a duck in the first game but played a match-winning knock of 84 (46) against the Capitals, striking at 182.61.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on Thursday, Jaffer said the responsibility shown by the two players are "very good signs."

"There were question marks on Hardik Pandya's captaincy. It was a big decision. He didn't have any captaincy experience whether it was first-class cricket or the IPL but the way he has started, these are very positive signs. Shubman Gill's innings was outstanding. He scored almost 50% of the runs. There's always a question mark on his power-hitting and strike rate but in that match, he batted at a strike rate of almost 180 and these are very good signs."

Back-to-back wins have placed GT at fourth in the points table. They are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament. If they win against Punjab Kings on Friday, they'll jump to the top of the points table.

"He perhaps needs some role clarity" - Wasim Jaffer on Vijay Shankar

While the majority of the team is performing like a well-oiled unit, all-rounder Vijay Shankar's struggles at No. 3 have been a vexing issue for Pandya. He has scored just 17 runs from the two games and has been asked to bowl just one over so far.

Jaffer said the GT management should provide him with some "role clarity". The other option is to replace him with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha or the 31-year-old Punjab batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Jaffer added:

"It's definitely a matter of concern that Vijay Shankar got the chance at No. 3 but the way he's playing, I feel he perhaps needs some role clarity. If he isn't able to play still then Wriddhiman Saha is on the bench; he's a proven player who has scored a century in an IPL final. Gurkeerat Singh is known for his attacking cricket. I think Gujarat Titans should look at these two."

GT's match against PBKS will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Mumbai's Barbourne Stadium.

