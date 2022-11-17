Wasim Jaffer responds to Michael Vaughan's dig with savage 'Burnol' meme  

Former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan have had some hilarious face-offs on Twitter for quite some time now. The duo have now engaged in another banter ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced on Thursday that they have re-appointed Jaffer as their batting coach. The former Indian opener was Punjab's batting coach from IPL 2019 but stepped down from the role ahead of the mega auction last season.

However, PBKS seem to have convinced Wasim Jaffer of their vision and the latter accepted the offer to get back into the coaching set-up.

After getting to know this news, the former England captain didn't hold himself back and reminded the Punjab Kings that he had once dismissed Jaffer with his part-time off-spin in international cricket. Here's what he tweeted:

"Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!!"

Fans awaited a reply from Wasim Jaffer and the latter, in his own unique way, responded to Michael Vaughan with a hilarious meme. The meme indicated that Vaughan should use 'Burnol', a medicine for treating burns. This meant that Vaughan was jealous that Jaffer bagged a coaching role.

Here's what Jaffer tweeted:

Wasim Jaffer joins a new-look PBKS setup

After appointing a new head coach in Trevor Bayliss and a batting coach in Wasim Jaffer, PBKS have also acquired the services of former South Africa pacer Charl Langeveldt. Former Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin has also joined the management as an assistant coach.

The Punjab team has a new captain in Shikhar Dhawan, with 15 more players retained, and has a healthy purse of INR 32.2 crore to spend at the IPL 2023 auction. It will be interesting to see how they rebuild their squad with a view to winning that elusive IPL title.

Retained Players: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.

Released Players: Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Agarwal, Sandeep Sharma and Writtick Chatterjee.

