Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme to troll SRH after third straight loss in IPL 2025 vs KKR [In Picture]

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer trolled SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after the side succumbed to a massive 80-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the ongoing IPL 2025. He shared a hilarious meme on social media, reacting to the Pat Cummins-led side's dismal show.

SRH were bundled out for 120 while chasing a 201-run target, suffering their biggest loss in the league's history. Following the match, Jaffer posted a meme from the popular Bollywood movie 'Welcome' to suggest that the Hyderabad-based side were just dangerous on paper.

Jaffer posted:

Hyderabad kicked off their campaign by registering a 286-run total against Rajasthan Royals (RR). It was the second-highest total in IPL history. They went on to win their opening encounter by 44 runs.

However, after tasting the early success, they have suffered back-to-back losses to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and KKR. With just a solitary win from four fixtures, they languish at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

"I thought 200 was gettable"- SRH captain Pat Cummins reflects on 80-run loss to KKR

Speaking after the match, Pat Cummins stated that the 201-run target seemed achievable for his team. He also emphasized that the SRH batters' approach of attacking from the get-go was still their best bet despite three back-to-back losses.

Hoping to turn things around as SRH return to their home venue, Cummins said:

"Not a great night tonight! I thought 200 was gettable. But we gave away a few too many in the field and did not bat well enough. Three games in a row haven't come off for us, still think our batters are best taking it on, but could they have done it differently, is what we need to consider. They batted well, but our bowling wasn't too bad.

"Not too sure about not picking Adam Zampa, we only bowled three overs of spin, and it didn't spin too much I felt. We will sit down and discuss, but it's a long tournament and we now go back home on a pitch we know playing really well."

Hyderabad next take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 6.

