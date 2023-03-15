Wasim Jaffer suggests proper scheduling of domestic tournaments ahead of IPL

Wasim Jaffer has suggested proper scheduling of domestic tournaments ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former cricketer wants the domestic season to begin with a four-day tournament Ranji Trophy and conclude with the T20 version of the game Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He feels that the amendment will ensure players hone their skills in the best way possible.

In an Instagram post, Jaffer captioned:

“My two cents on India’s domestic season scheduling. #RanjiTrophy #IndianCricket”

In the post, he wrote:

“I would like to see the Indian domestic season start with Ranji Trophy, then Irani and move on to Vijay Hazare Trophy [50-over format] before finishing with Syded Mushtaq Ali Trophy just before the IPL.”

He added:

“Players then can use the off-season to hone their red ball skills, play tournaments like KSCA and Buchi Bahu and move on to white ball season just around January. Brings a lot of continuity and gives them a clear idea about the season ahead.”

He continued:

“Note: This scheduling should be irrespective of whether there is T20 WC or ODI WC. We hardly pick players from Vijay Hazare or Syed Mushtaq Ali for WC squads anyways.”

For the uninitiated, Wasim Jaffer has scored 19410 runs in his first-class career for Mumbai. He has also amassed 4849 and 616 runs in 118 List A and 23 T20 games.

Wasim Jaffer to join Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2023

On the work front, Wasim Jaffer will join Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of IPL 2023. The 45-year-old was re-appointed as the batting coach of the franchise in November.

Squad strength: 22 (overseas 7)

Players bought - Sam Curran (₹18.50 crore), Sikandar Raza (₹50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (₹40 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (₹20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (₹20 lakh), Shivam Singh (₹20 lakh).

Players retained - Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1. Newly-appointed captain Shikhar Dhawan will look to change the Punjab-based franchise's fortunes after they finished sixth with seven wins in 14 games last year.

Poll : 0 votes