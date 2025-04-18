Wasim Jaffer trolls SunRisers Hyderabad with hilarious meme after MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after they succumbed to a four-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday, April 17, in Match No. 33 of IPL 2025. He suggested that there were high hopes from Pat Cummins and company, but they haven't lived up to the expectations.

Jaffer shared a picture from the popular TV series 'Peaky Blinders' to point out how everyone thought SRH were going to be a force to reckon with this season. Taking to the microblogging platform X, the 47-year-old wrote:

"They're a good team but it just hasn't clicked for them this year."

After being asked to bat first, SRH's explosive batting lineup could only muster a below-par 162-run total. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were the top performers for them with the bat for them, scoring 40 (28 balls) and 37 (28 balls), respectively.

MI chased the target in 18.1 overs, handing SRH their fifth defeat of the season. With just two victories to their name after seven fixtures, the 2016 champions are languishing in the ninth spot of the IPL 2025 points table.

"It hasn't quite gone well this season so far" - SRH captain Pat Cummins on his team's IPL 2025 struggles

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins emphasized that the team needed to do well in both home and away conditions to make it to the final. He acknowledged that the side were short of runs against MI but hoped to see a better score in their upcoming match.

Cummins said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Wasn't the easiest wicket but we were a few short. We needed a few more on the board. Sometimes you can't expect to be fluent and fast. They bowled really well and shut down our hitting area. I thought we had all bases covered, 160 was a bit short, we gave it a good crack but knew it could be a bit short. We thought we needed wickets, we had plenty of death bowling. The impact player would have only rolled one or two so we gave it to the leggie."

He added:

"We have to play away from home to make the final, it hasn't quite gone well this season so far. Look every game we talk about accessing, we were lucky to get away with no wicket down. Hopefully we get things sorted for the next game at home where it's a high scoring surface."

SRH will have another go at MI, at their home venue this time. The game will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.

