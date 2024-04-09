“Wasn’t needed Jonty”; “Emotional Damage” – Twitter divided over Jonty Rhodes’ “get a life” response to LSG fan

Lucknow Super Giants’ fielding coach Jonty Rhodes took a dig at a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fan who had been waiting for 10 days to receive a reply from the team’s social media handle on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

LSG are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2024 points table, with three wins and a loss from four outings so far. The KL Rahul-led side will square off against the Delhi Capitals next on Friday, April 12, at their home ground, the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

After losing their opening fixture of the tournament this season against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, LSG bounced back to register three consecutive victories.

They defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before getting the better of IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT). A victory in their next encounter will ensure that LSG keep their spot in the top four intact.

Ahead of their upcoming encounter, Jonty Rhodes came across a tweet by an X (formerly Twitter) user dated back to April 6, who had been waiting for a reply from the franchise’s social media admin. To the tweet which read “Day 10 of Tweeting until LSG Replies”, Rhodes had a rather critical response.

Though Rhodes thanked the fan and appreciated his support towards the team, he also criticized the user saying “get a life.” He said:

"Brother, get a life. Many thanks for the support, we appreciate it. But wow, come on...."

Several fans liked Rhodes' reply and had a good laugh at the banter. One of the users laughed at the LSG fielding coach's remark.

"Bechara fan (poor fan)," the user commented.

"Looks like Jonty Rhodes is frustrated. Side job of the admin or wot," wrote one fan.

"I think he doesn't have any work," commented another user while being critical of the fan.

Rhodes' reply didn't quite sit well with a few fans, who condemned the former's actions. One of the users commented on the former South African cricketer's tweet saying that such a harsh response wasn't needed, adding that he was being rude to a fan.

"Not expected from Jonty Rhodes!" said another fan.

"Wasn't needed Jonty," wrote a third.

LSG fielders pull-off Jonty Rhodes-like fielding

The LSG fielding coach looked seemingly happy with Ravi Bishnoi, who pulled off a screamer while bowling against Gujarat Titans. The spinner stunned everyone in the dugout and in the stands with his athleticism by grabbing a brilliant catch off his own bowling, thereby showcasing glimpses of Jhonty Rhodes' fielding style.

It happened in the eighth over of the second innings of LSG's recently concluded match against GT. Kane Williamson chipped the ball in the air. Bishnoi, who saw the ball coming towards him, stretched himself to his right as a reflex to pick a blinder.

Murali Karthik, who was behind the mic commentating, was stunned upon witnessing the same as he said on air:

"Ohhh, that's an absolute stunner! I don't know how he has managed to pluck that out of thin air but he has. What a reflex catch from Ravi Bishnoi."