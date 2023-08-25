[Watch] "1 movement 2 workouts" - Riyan Parag shares video of unique exercise 

Indian batter Riyan Parag recently shared a video on his official Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse of his latest gym session.

Parag shared an Instagram story on Friday, August 25, in which he can be seen performing a Nordic hamstring curl exercise with the assistance of two people. The talented youngster wrote:

"1 movement 2 workouts"

Riyan Parag was last seen in action during the 2023 edition of the Deodhar Trophy. He showcased tremendous form in the 50-over domestic tournament, chalking up 354 runs in five innings for East Zone, which included two centuries and one fifty.

He finished with a brilliant average of 88.50 and was also the highest run-getter of the tournament. Parag had a lacklustre Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) earlier this year.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), he mustered just 78 runs from seven outings. However, he bounced back by delivering impressive performances in the Deodhar Trophy.

"I have an idea why people hate me" - Riyan Parag on his detractors

Following the completion of the Deodhar Trophy, Riyan Parag spoke about how several people have a problem with how he approaches the game, and also with what he does off the field.

He opined that certain fans target him because he doesn't tuck in his shirt, or behave in a certain manner like they expect him to. Speaking to the Indian Express, he said:

"People have a problem with me chewing gum. If my collar is up that’s a problem. I celebrate after taking a catch; that’s a problem. They have a problem with me gaming and playing golf in my off-time. I have an idea why people hate me. There is a rulebook about how you should play cricket. The T-shirt should be tucked in, the collar should be down, give respect to everyone, don’t sledge anyone, and I am completely the opposite."

Notably, Parag was also part of the India 'A' team for the 2023 ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup in July. The Indian side ended up as runners-up after a heartbreaking 128-run defeat to Pakistan 'A' in the final.