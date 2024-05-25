[Watch] "50 percent kisi ko dena nahi hai aage jaake" - When Hardik Pandya revealed that the family's house and car are in his mother's name

An old video of Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is going viral on social media in which he heard saying that the family's major assets like house and car, among other things, are in his mother's name. In the clip, he's also jokingly heard saying that he doesn't want to lose 50 percent of his property going ahead.

Pandya has been having a rough time of it lately. Mumbai Indians' decision to name him as captain for IPL 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma, didn't go down well with fans of the franchise and Rohit supporters in particular.

The all-rounder was booed vociferously at multiple venues during the first half of the tournament. MI also had a disastrous run, finishing last in the points table, with four wins from 14 matches.

On Saturday, May 25, an old video of the 30-year-old from his appearance on a chat show with Gaurav Kapur went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be heard explaining to the host why he does not want properties in his name.

"My mother's name is there in my father's account, in my brother's account and in my account as well. Everything is in her name - from having a car to having a house to everything," Pandya is heard saying in the video.

"Mera bharosa nahi. Mere naam pe main nahi lunga. 50 percent kisi ko dena nahi hai aage jaake [laughs]. Usse acha tum logon ke naam par rakho. 50 percent jaayega nahi agar kuch hua toh bhi. (I don't trust myself, so I won't have anything in my name. I might have to give away 50 percent to someone in the future. Better you guys have it in your name. That 50 percent won't go anywhere even if something happens.)."

The throwback video of Pandya speaking about his family property has gone viral in the wake of reports that the all-rounder could have to give away 70% of his assets as alimony if he gets divorced from his wife Natasa Stankovic..

Hardik Pandya's performance in IPL 2024

While Mumbai Indians struggled to make an impact in IPL 2024 as a team, Pandya had a poor run on a personal level as well. In 14 matches, the right-handed batter scored 216 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 143.05, with a best of 46. He ended IPL 2024 with scores of 0, 1, 2 and 16.

With his medium pace, the Mumbai Indians captain claimed 11 wickets at an average of 35.18 and an economy rate of 10.75, with a best of 3-31.

