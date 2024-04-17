[Watch] 6, 4 and OUT! - Spencer Johnson has the last laugh against Jake Fraser-McGurk during GT vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk had a mini-battle with Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Spencer Johnson when the two teams faced off during the IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

Fraser-McGurk seemed to be in a hurry to help DC chase down the modest total of 90 as quickly as possible and began well with a four and a six in the first over. He then took Johnson to the cleaners by backing away and smashing a six over point. The opener continued to give himself room outside off-stump and got a thick outside edge to the third man region for a boundary.

Realizing that Jake Fraser-McGurk was going to give himself room on almost every ball, Spencer Johnson followed the opener and cramped him for room. Fraser-McGurk could then only lob it straight into the hands of Abhinav Manohar at short mid-wicket.

Here's the video of how the face-off played out:

Fraser-McGurk and Johnson play their domestic cricket together for South Australia and may have a fair idea of each other's strengths and weaknesses. The left-arm pacer certainly brought that knowledge to his advantage and also won the mental battle against his compatriot.

DC thump GT by six wickets in a one-way traffic contest

The target of 90 wasn't going to challenge the Capitals, but the way Jake Fraser-McGurk began his innings ensured the visitors gave GT no chance to even compete. His getting dismissed to Johnson was among the very few moments of consolation for the Titans.

The Titans did manage to pick three more wickets, but the Delhi batters continued to express themselves and score as quickly as possible. The win with 67 balls to spare has allowed DC to climb to sixth place in the IPL 2024 points table, overtaking the Titans, who have naturally taken a huge beating to their net run-rate.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback