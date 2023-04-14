[Watch] "A wholesome Punter Masterclass session ft. Ricky Jr." - DC head coach Ricky Ponting's son shows off his batting skills in the nets

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting's eight-year-old son Fletcher William showcased his batting skills in a recent net session with his father. Ricky Ponting also has two daughters, Emmy Charlotte, and Matisse Ellie. Fletcher is his youngest child.

DC shared an adorable video on Friday (April 14) via their Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Ricky Ponting and his son playing cricket during a net session. They captioned the post:

"Adorable Impact Substitutes and where to find them 👶🏻📹 A wholesome Punter Masterclass session ft. Ricky Jr. 🤗#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023."

You can watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant, the regular captain of DC, also responded to the post. He has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as he is recovering from injuries he suffered during a car accident. Pant commented :

"Hahahaha too young for selection Rick 😂. Maybe one day he might come and play for Delhi 😊😊."

DC have gotten off to a poor start this season as they have lost all four matches in IPL 2023 so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They will next square off against RCB in Bangalore on April 15.

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

5. April 15 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

6. April 20 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7. April 24 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

