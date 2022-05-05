×
[Watch] A woman gets down on her knee to propose to her boyfriend during RCB vs CSK tie

An RCB fan proposes to her boyfriend during the CSK tie (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 12:06 AM IST
A Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan was spotted in the stands proposing to her boyfriend during RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The incident took place in the 11th over of Chennai's innings. After the fifth ball of Wanindu Hasaranga's over, the camera panned to the stands where a woman was seen getting down on a knee to propose to her boyfriend.

The boy, who was donning an RCB jersey, accepted the proposal before they hugged each other. The incident was beautifully captured by the camera person as people around them cheered and clapped to celebrate the moment.

Last year, CSK all-rounder Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj in the stands after their game against Punjab Kings. Chahar's partner was pleasantly surprised by the proposal but happily said yes amid the presence of the family members of the Chennai cricketers.

RCB beat Chennai by 13 runs in a must-win game

Royal Challengers Bangalore return to the winning ways 💪📸 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 #csk #RCB #whistlepodu #rcbvcsk https://t.co/59eepI1rF7

Asked to bat first by MS Dhoni, the Bangalore franchise were in a spot of bother, having lost their first three batters in quick succession. Struggling at 79/3, Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror bailed out the Royal Challengers.

They added 44 runs for the fourth wicket, with Lomror taking the attack to the opposition. The young southpaw scored 42 off 27 balls before Dinesh Karthik applied the finishing touches to post a total173 runs on the board.

It looked like a tricky run chase with the ball gripping the wicket. The Chennai openers got off to a flying start, adding 51 runs for the opening stand. Faf du Plessis and Co. made a superb comeback, picking up wickets at regular intervals before Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel ensured Bangalore went home with two points.

With this win, Bangalore are now fourth in the points table with 12 points in 11 matches. They will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next fixture on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
