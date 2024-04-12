[Watch] Rishabh Pant's inventive reverse scoop in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 encounter

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant played an inventive reverse scoop against Marcus Stoinis in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Ekana Cricket Stadium hosted the match on Friday, April 12.

For the unversed, the shot came during the 12th over of the DC innings. Stoinis took his pace off and bowled a fuller-length ball and Pant came with a reverse ramp shot to smash it over short third man for a boundary. The southpaw finished the over with another scoop shot that went for a boundary.

Watch the video below:

Overall, Pant scored 41 runs off 24 balls in his innings laced with two sixes and four boundaries. The left-handed batter shared a 77-run partnership with Jake Fraser-McGurk for the third wicket.

DC beat LSG in IPL 2024 to return to winning ways, end Super Giants' winning streak

A clinical all-around performance helped DC beat LSG by six wickets to return to winning ways after losing their last two IPL games. With the win, the Rishabh Pant-led side also ended LSG's three-match winning streak. It was Delhi's first-ever win in the fourth meeting against Lucknow in the T20 tournament.

Chasing 168, the Capitals achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. Apart from Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk starred with the bat, scoring 55 off 35 deliveries, smashing five sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with 32 off 22, including six boundaries.

Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball for Lucknow, returning with figures of 2/25, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur scalped one wicket each.

Batting first, the Super Giants posted 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ayush Badoni starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 off 35, smashing one six and five boundaries. The right-hander shared a 73-run partnership with Arshad Khan (20* off 16) after LSG were reduced to 94/6. Skipper KL Rahul also chipped in with 39 off 22, including one maximum and five boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the pick of DC bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/20, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar also scalped one wicket each.

LSG will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on April 14. Meanwhile, DC will play against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17.

