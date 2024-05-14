[Watch] Abhishek Porel distraught as Nicholas Pooran's sensational grab sends back youngster during DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Abhishek Porel's promising innings of 58 came to an anti-climactic end, thanks to a sensational catch from Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran. The West Indian took a well-judged catch at the boundary to get the visitors a wicket against the run of play on Tuesday, May 14.

Porel seemed to have picked the slower delivery into the pitch from Naveen-ul-Haq and tried to smash it over cow corner. However, the southpaw couldn't get hold of it as well as he would have liked. Pooran then showed exactly why he is considered one of the better fielders going around.

Nicholas Pooran caught the ball, then sensing that he may lose his balance, he lobbed it in the air and completed the catch comfortably. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Abhishek Porel's reaction was evident of the fact that he had felt he had enough on it to go for a six. However, it was a dismissal that LSG desperately needed to keep the run rate in check.

Abhishek Porel & Tristan Stubbs take DC past 200

Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as they lost their star man Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, Abhishek Porel then took on the mantle to give his team a solid start in the powerplay and began a counterattack on the LSG bowlers. Shai Hope did play a decent second fiddle, but Porel seemed to be doing all the heavy lifting.

Once the left-hander departed for 58 off 33 balls, DC entered a phase where they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. A 50-run partnership between Axar Patel and Tristan Subbs (57* off 28) has helped DC post a competitive total of 208/4 in their 20 overs.

With the net run rate being a major issue, LSG will need to win to keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes alive.

