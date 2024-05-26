[Watch] Abhishek Sharma castled by an unplayable delivery by Mitchell Starc in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma was left stunned after being castled by a trademark Mitchell Starc outswinger in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) final against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The left-handed batter's sensational campaign with the bat came to an anti-climactic end as he was dismissed for just two runs off five deliveries at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

Sharma took the strike this time around instead of Travis Head against Starc. The Australian seamer put pressure on the youngster straightaway with a barrage of outswingers well outside his hitting arc. After a close call with a run-out attempt, Sharma was itching to get going.

However, the opening batter had no chance to negotiate with potentially the ball of the tournament. The delivery, pitching on a good length, nipped back to hit the top of the off stump. The batter was looking to stroke the ball towards the on side and was caught all ends up.

Have a look at the sensational delivery right here:

Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc when these two sides met in the Qualifier 1 clash in Ahmedabad. The left-arm pacer ended with figures of 3-34 and was adjudged Player of the Match for his efforts as well.

The problems mount up for SRH as Travis Head has been dismissed for his third golden duck in his last four outings. The left-handed batter nicked one to the wicketkeeper off Vaibhav Arora's bowling in the second over of the innings.

As of writing, SRH are tottering at 21/2 after four overs, with Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram sharing the crease.

Abhishek Sharma ends IPL 2024 with 484 runs to his name

Abhishek Sharma had a landmark campaign with the bat, exploding at the top of the order alongside Travis Head. The uncapped batter has made a serious case for a maiden Indian call-up with his performances, which aligns with the modern game as well.

He ends the season with 484 runs at an explosive strike rate. However, he could not impose himself during the playoffs, scoring only 17 runs in three matches, including the ongoing final.

