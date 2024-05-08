[Watch] Abhishek Sharma hits huge six to reach 19-ball 50 in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Abhishek Sharma smashed a huge six to get to his half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 8.

The milestone came in the seventh over of Sunrisers' run chase. Ayush Badoni bowled a length ball on the middle stump and Abhishek smoked it over long-on, into the second tier. With that, he followed his opening partner in completing a half-century in the game. This was his second fifty of the season.

Sharma has been consistent this IPL season. The left-hander has amassed 401 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 205.64. He will look to continue his rich vein of form as the 2016 champions eye for their second IPL trophy.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma guide SRH to 10-wicket win over LSG in one-sided IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH beat LSG by 10 wickets in the IPL 2024 clash on Wednesday. The hosts chased down the 166-run target with 10.2 overs to spare.

Sharma smashed 75 off 28 deliveries, smashing six maximums and eight boundaries. Head also stayed unbeaten on 89 runs off 30 balls in an innings laced with eight sixes and as many boundaries.

Batting first, LSG posted 165/4 in 20 overs. They got off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis early. Captain KL Rahul (29 off 33) and Krunal Pandya (24 off 21) got off to starts but threw it away.

Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran guided the visitors to a respectable total. Badoni stayed unbeaten on 55 off 30 balls, including nine boundaries. Pooran smashed 48 off 26 with the help of one six and six boundaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets for the Sunrisers, while captain Pat Cummins scalped one.

With the win, SRH jumped to third place in the points table with seven wins in 12 matches. They will host Gujarat Titans in their next game on Thursday (May 16).

On the other hand, LSG will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 14. They are sixth in the points table with six wins in 12 matches.

