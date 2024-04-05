[Watch] Abhishek Sharma tees off to provide a blistering start in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma gave a blistering start to their side in the 166-run-chase against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The left-handed batter smashed 37 off only 12 deliveries, notably taking Mukesh Choudhary to the cleaners.

The opening over from Deepak Chahar saw only 8 runs off the seamer as Travis Head struck a maximum. However, Abhishek went hammer and tongs against left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary, starting the over with a boundary.

The youngster hammered the next three out of four balls for a maximum, including one off a no-ball and ended the over with another boundary. The powerplay itself had yielded 78 as the 23-year-old perished to Deepak Chahar.

Earlier, Pat Cummins elected to bowl first against the Super Kings. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane laid a stable platform, SunRisers' bowlers put the brakes following the powerplay.

Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all took one wicket each as the hosts restricted an in-form Super Kings to 166-5. Shivam Dube top-scored for them with 45 off 24 deliveries with four maximums.

Abhishek Sharma set the record for the fastest fifty by a SunRisers Hyderabad batter

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have forged an explosive partnership.

The 23-year-old southpaw started the tournament on an excellent note, hitting a 19-ball 32 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. However, he was in top-notch form against the Mumbai Indians, clobbering a 16-ball half-century, bettering Travis Head's record by two deliveries as the latter made the record in the same match.

The fixture is also best known for the SunRisers racking up the highest-ever total in IPL history as they smashed 277 in 20 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen remaining unbeaten on 80. The Orange Army went on to win by 31 runs after losing to the Knight Riders by a narrow margin of four runs.