[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane joins KKR training camp ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) new recruit Ajinkya Rahane recently joined the team's camp and checked into their hotel ahead of IPL 2022. KKR signed the veteran Indian batter at his base price of ₹1 crore at the mega auction last month. Rahane will most probably open the innings for the franchise this season.

The Kolkata franchise gave their ardent fans a peek at the latest developments in their camp by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can catch a glimpse of Ajinkya Rahane entering the team hotel, holding his daughter in his arms. KKR shared the following post and captioned it:

Rahane last represented Delhi Capitals in the previous edition of the IPL. So far, across 151 games in the league, the 33-year old accumulated 3941 runs at an average of 31.53, including 28 fifties and two centuries.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR will commence their IPL 2022 journey on March 26

IPL 2021 finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off in the opening contest of this year's tournament on March 26. The contest will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The following is the KKR schedule for the IPL 2022 season:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

