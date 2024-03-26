[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane's struggle ends in disappointing fashion during CSK vs GT match in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane didn't find any momentum whatsoever in his innings against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday as he departed for just 12 (12).

The Titans didn't give Rahane any loose deliveries upfront and the pressure seemed to be mounting on the veteran batter to break the shackles with a release shot. He decided to target left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore on a delivery that was probably not there to be hit.

Ajinkya Rahane had premeditated that he would charge down the track to the left arm spinner. However, Sai was smart enough to fire one with a flatter trajectory. Rahane completely missed the ball with an almighty hack and Wriddhiman Saha completed a pretty straightforward stumping.

Here's a video of Rahane's dismissal:

Despite scoring a half-century in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final and winning the title for Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane had a pretty woeful tournament overall with the bat. With two low scores in two games, Chennai would be hoping that Rahane gets rid of the rough patch and finds his mojo just like he did in IPL 2023.

Fall of wickets hasn't affected CSK's run rate

Shortly after Rahane departed, CSK also lost their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, and had two new batters at the crease. However, Shivam Dube began his innings with back-to-back sixes and has raced onto 41 runs off just 16 balls at the time of writing.

This has ensured that the quick start given by Rachin Ravindra hasn't gone in vain for Chennai. Daryl Mitchell is set on 14 as the Super Kings have posted 165/3 in 16 overs at the end of the second strategic timeout.

The hosts will hope that Dube and Mitchell explode with even more boundaries and sixes as they will look to get past the 200-run-mark. Gujarat will need to ensure they keep the batters at bay.