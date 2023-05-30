[Watch] Ambati Rayudu shares his emotions on memorable farewell with CSK capturing the IPL 2023 title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) senior batter Ambati Rayudu shared his thoughts on the perfect way to bid farewell to the IPL after the last-ball win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Before the final, Rayudu announced his retirement from the IPL after this season. The right-handed batter has played in the league for 14 years since 2010. He has represented the two most successful franchises, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

After being part of the sixth IPL win, Ambati Rayudu shared his emotions with teammate Devon Conway.

Ambati Rayudu played a vital role in the final, scoring a quickfire19 off eight deliveries at a crucial juncture in the run chase.

Rayudu played a crucial part in CSK's last three titles, particularly in 2018 when he was their leading run-scorer with 602 runs in 16 games.

Rayudu was also part of MI's title runs in 2013, 2015, and 2017. He is one of only two players to have been part of six title-winning teams along with MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

"It's a fairytale finish and I couldn't have asked for more" - Ambati Rayudu after CSK beat GT in IPL 2023 final

Ambati Rayudu was grateful for the fairytale ending to his illustrious IPL career, with the side clinching the IPL 2023 title against the Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

Chasing a stiff 171-run taget in 15 overs for victory, the CSK batters, including Rayudu, put on a clinical display to overhaul the target with a boundary of the last ball of the game.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Ambati Rayudu said:

"It's a fairytale finish and I couldn't have asked for more. It's unbelievable, really fortunate to have played in some great sides. This win is something I will remember for the rest of my life, for all the hardwork in the last 30 years, happy that it finished on this note."

"I would like to take this moment to thank my family and thank my father, without him I wouldn't have been here today," he added.

One of the most versatile and unselfish cricketers, Rayudu ended his IPL career with 4,348 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 127.54.

Despite a sub-par final season with the bat, the 37-year-old played a few useful cameos batting in the lower middle-order that helped CSK in trying circumstances.

Rayudu also retired from International cricket in July 2019, having played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for Team India, with an impressive ODI average of 47.06.

