[Watch] Amelia Kerr nails Suryakumar Yadav's scoop shot as she gears up for MI vs GG in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr is all geared up for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) opener against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 4.

In a video shared by MI, New Zealand all-rounder Kerr can be seen hitting it out of the park. She also imitated MI batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his exploits in the T20I format.

For the uninitiated, Kerr was bought by MI for ₹1 crore. The 22-year-old was in exceptional form in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. She amassed 113 runs and picked up six wickets in four games but NZ ended their campaign in the group stage.

The youngster has so far represented the White Ferns in 59 T20Is, scoring 657 runs and picking up 58 wickets. Kerr also has experience playing in Women's Big Bash League and The Hundred with the ability to win games single-handedly.

Squads for WPL 2023 opener

MI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians have bought quality all-rounders in the form of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt, NZ’s Amelia Kerr, and West Indies’ Hayley Mathews which makes them a formidable team.

GG squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants made Australia’s Beth Mooney their skipper for WPL 2023. They have also roped in key all-rounders like Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, and Sneh Rana (vice-captain), among others.

A total of 20 group-stage matches will be played in WPL 2023, with the eliminator and final scheduled for March 24 and 26, respectively.

