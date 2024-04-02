Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis departed for just 18 after being run out during the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 2. The star batter tried to steal a quick single, but that proved to be a massive error of judgment.

Du Plessis had gotten off to a decent start with 19 runs from the first 12 balls he faced. However, he got a bit rushed by Mayank Yadav's pace while trying to work it towards the leg side. Stuck on the back foot, Du Plessis still called for a quick single.

Devdutt Padikkal swiftly collected the ball towards short mid-wicket and had a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Faf du Plessis probably realized halfway through the run that it was a poor call and was comfortably run out. Having just picked Virat Kohli's wicket, the run-out was the icing on the cake for LSG.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

In four matches in IPL 2024 so far, Du Plessis has scored just 65 runs at an appalling average of 16.25. RCB needed their captain to lead by example having gotten off to a start as it was always going to be a tricky chase.

Mayank Yadav puts RCB into deeper trouble

LSG speedster Mayank Yadav had another incredible day with the ball on Tuesday. He began his dominance against RCB by sending back Glenn Maxwell in the same over where Du Plessis was run out.

Maxwell tried to pull a delivery over short mid-wicket but was beaten for pace as Nicholas Pooran completed a simple catch inside the ring on the leg side. Here's the video of Maxwell's dismissal:

Mayank also cleaned up Cameron Green with an absolute beauty. He then ended Rajat Patidar's promising knock with yet another instance of beating the batter for pace. His figures of 3/14 have put LSG in a good position to win the game.