[Watch] Andre Russell fired up as KL Rahul throws away another start in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul failed to convert yet another start in the IPL 2024 season, this time in match 28 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14.

Rahul greeted all-rounder Andre Russell by smashing a sensational six over the point region. However, the LSG skipper tried to hit a maximum once again with a pull shot towards mid-wicket.

However, he couldn't time it well and hit it straight into the hands of Ramandeep Singh at deep mid-wicket. Andre Russell was ecstatic and rightly so as he had the last laugh after being pumped for a six on his first ball.

Here's a video with KL Rahul's dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Rahul had scored 39 off 27 balls and looked good to get a big score and take his team in a good position. But it wasn't to be.

KL Rahul and Co. need a strong finish with the bat

The story of LSG's innings so far has been all about losing wickets at the wrong time. Even in KL Rahul's case, it seemed like the right moment to shift gears after he and Ayush Badoni had consolidated Lucknow's innings.

Marcus Stoinis then walked out to bat and hit a couple of boundaries off Andre Russell. However, a sensational reflex catch by wicketkeeper Phil Salt meant that even the Australian had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

The visitors need Nicholas Pooran to have a great outing with the bat. The southpaw was dismissed for a golden duck in his previous game against the Delhi Capitals and he will be motivated to make an impact. LSG may need around 180 on the board to challenge KKR.