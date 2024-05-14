[Watch] Angkrish Raghuvanshi requests Shubman Gill for a picture after GT vs KKR match of IPL 2024 gets washed out

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi requested Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill for a photograph during the IPL 2024 match featuring the two sides on Monday, May 13. The game was abandoned without a toss due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad.

A fan who was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the encounter, shared a video on his social media handles, in which Gill can be seen posing alongside Raghivanshi for a picture. The fan suggested that it was the KKR youngster who approached the GT skipper and asked for a snapshot.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Angkrish Raghuvanshi was roped in by KKR at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The 19-year-old has done a decent job so far in his debut season, scoring 163 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 155.23.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, is the second-highest run-getter for GT this year. The opening batter has amassed 426 runs in 12 outings at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40.

Shubman Gill-led GT are officially eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoff race

Gujarat were required to win their last two league matches against Kolkata and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to be in contention for a place in the all-important playoffs.

However, their qualification hopes were shattered after their contest against KKR was washed out due to rain, resulting in both teams taking home one point each. It was also the last home game for Shubman Gill and company.

This was the first time that GT failed to make it to the playoffs in their three-year IPL history. They clinched the championship title in their maiden appearance in 2022, which was followed by a runners-up finish in 2023.

Gujarat are currently placed eighth in the points table, with five wins to their name in 13 games. The side have suffered seven defeats, while one game ended in a no result.

They will look to salvage some pride by claiming a consolation win in their last match of the edition. Gujarat will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, May 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback