[WATCH] Anushka Sharma celebrates in the stands after Virat Kohli takes Mitchell Marsh's catch in RCB vs DC IPL 2023 clash 

Anushka Sharma was seen celebrating joyfully in the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening (April 15) after her husband Virat Kohli caught a high catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) batter, Mitchell Marsh.

It was a crucial moment for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Marsh has been in devastating form in international cricket this year and could have been a massive threat for them in the chase of 175. Wayne Parnell and Virat Kohli combined to send the Aussie all-rounder back to the pavilion in the second over.

The pressure of dot balls got to Marsh as he tried to break the shackles by attempting a big shot but the ball took a leading edge and went straight up in the air. Virat Kohli judged it well and completed a fine catch to give his side the second wicket.

As soon as Kohli took the catch, Anushka Sharma clapped in delight, acknowledging her husband's brilliant fielding effort.

Virat Kohli hit a 50 in 1st innings with Anushka Sharma in attendance and helped RCB to 174/6 vs DC

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Virat Kohli continued his great form in the tournament by smashing his third half-century of the season in just four games.

However, he did not receive much support from the other batters. Kohli reached his half-century in the ninth over and received warm applause from fans and Anushka Sharma.

Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror got off to good starts but failed to convert them. Glenn Maxwell (24) looked threatening for a while with a flurry of big hits against the spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him and Dinesh Karthik in successive balls in the 15th over to derail RCB's innings. Anuj Rawat (15* off 22 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (20*) then took the hosts to 174/6.

Reflecting on the first innings during the mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav said:

"The wicket was not on the slower side so I was trying to keep my lengths. I was checking his (Virat) initial movement. Bowled a few wides to him too. He (Maxwell) was going really well and I believe in myself. Once we got him out, the next ball DK bhai got him out so we got back in the game. Just focusing on bowling in the right area."

