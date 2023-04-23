[Watch] Anushka Sharma's reaction is priceless as Virat Kohli blows her kiss during RCB vs RR

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are among the most romantic couples in the country. Kohli never shies away from expressing his love for Anushka. He has always been vocal about her unwavering love and support since they tied the knot in December 2017.

On Sunday (April 23), Kohli once again proved his love for Anushka by blowing a kiss to her mid-game while leading Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident took place during the 14th over off Harshal Patel’s bowling when Kohli took a catch at long-on to dismiss RR opener Yashavi Jaiswal (47 off 37) to bring RCB back into the contest.

The 34-year-old, who also became the first RCB player to complete 100 catches, was thrilled to bits at RCB’s fightback and celebrated the occasion by blowing a kiss to his better half.

Watch the video of Kohli blowing a kiss to Anushka:

Virat Kohli in sublime form with bat in IPL 2023, guides RCB to consecutive wins

Virat Kohli has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 46.50.

The Delhi batter has scored half-centuries against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. He will look to continue his purple patch as RCB aims to end their title drought in the T20 tournament.

The right-hander, though, failed to deliver against RR, getting dismissed for a golden duck off Trent Boult on Sunday. As captain, Kohli has guided RCB to back-to-back wins against Punjab Kings and RR.

He captained the side, as regular captain Faf du Plessis has been playing as an impact player. The Proteas batter couldn’t field, as he's nursing the injury he sustained against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket Another thrilling encounter as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs.📸: IPL Another thrilling encounter as RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs.📸: IPL#IPL2023 #RCBvsRR #Cricket https://t.co/BRFd9upTMu

Virat Kohli will next be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Wednesday, April 26.

Click here to check out the RCB vs RR full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes