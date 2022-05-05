[Watch] "Anything to distract us from working out" - Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer vibe to songs in the gym

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Pat Cummins were recently seen having fun in the gym ahead of their next IPL 2022 fixture.

The Knight Riders will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday in a do-or-die clash. Ahead of their fixture, Cummins shared a funny video where he was seen dancing to a song along with Iyer.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Cummins wrote:

"Anything to distract us from working out in the gym @ShreyasIyer15."

Pat Cummins @patcummins30 Anything to distract us from working out in the gym @ShreyasIyer15 Anything to distract us from working out in the gym @ShreyasIyer15 https://t.co/OIM3kmA4eu

The 28-year-old all-rounder had a blazing start to IPL 2022, blowing away five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians with an unbeaten 56 off just 15 deliveries, including four boundaries and six maximums.

Cummins couldn't do anything of note after that, and was eventually dropped to accommodate Tim Southee in the playing XI.

Overall, Cummins has conceded runs at an economy of 12 runs per over in the four games he has played, where he has picked up four wickets. With the bat, he has managed another seven runs in three innings since the knock against Mumbai.

"You stop believing in your match-winners" - Yuvraj Singh slams KKR management for leaving out Pat Cummins

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh slammed Kolkata management for leaving out 'match-winner' Pat Cummins despite struggling to win matches on a consistent basis.

Taking to Twitter, the 2011 World Cup winner wrote:

“I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row as well !!just my opinion 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DCvKKR."

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DCvKKR I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DCvKKR

It remains to be seen whether KKR will play Cummins when they lock horns with the Lucknow franchise at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava