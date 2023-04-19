It was a proud moment for the family as Arjun Tendulkar received the dressing room Player of the Match (POTM) award from his father, Sachin Tendulkar, for his impressive spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18.

Arjun picked up his maiden IPL wicket and gave away just four runs, defending 20 off the final over. He finished with figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs, helping the Mumbai Indians (MI) win their third consecutive game.

After the match, head coach Mark Boucher had high praise for the youngster while addressing the team in the dressing room. He credited Arjun for the opening spell in the powerplay and for holding his nerves in the end.

Arjun also won the dressing room POTM and received the award from Sachin Tendulkar, who cheekily said, "At least there is a wicket in our family now."

Check out the video of the proud moment for Arjun Tendulkar below:

After being put into bat first, MI posted a mammoth total of 192-5 in their 20 overs. Cameron Green was the top-scorer with a well-paced 64 off 40 deliveries with good support from the in-form Tilak Verma. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a good platform with a sublime partnership of 41 from 28 balls.

In response, SRH started poorly by losing the early wicket of the centurion from the previous match, Harry Brook, early in the powerplay. Wickets fell at regular intervals, and despite a late flurry by Heinrich Klaasen, SRH were bundled out for 178 in 19.5 overs to hand MI a 14-run victory.

With this result, the Mumbai Indians have won three straight games and jumped to sixth in the points table with three wins from five matches.

"He understands what he wants to do" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma on Arjun Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma and Arjun Tendulkar were jubilant after MI's 14-run victory over SRH.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed with Tendulkar's clarity and confidence after the youngster picked up his maiden IPL wicket in the side's 14-run victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said:

"Life has come a full circle. Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death."

Rohit Sharma also praised the 20-year-old Tilak Verma, who played another vital knock of 37 from 17 deliveries to provide impetus to MI's batting innings. He was highly impressed with Tilak Verma's batting at such a young age and said:

"We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can do. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams."

Hailing from Hyderabad, Tilak impressed with his batting exploits last year and has taken it a notch higher this season. So far this season, Tilak has scored 214 runs at an average of 58.50 at a strike rate of 158.52.

Mumbai Indians will return home to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 22.

Poll : 0 votes