[Watch] Arshdeep Singh celebrates Mitchell Santner's wicket with horse-riding dance during PBKS vs CSK match  

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to promote Mitchell Santner higher up the order backfired against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday. The left-hander managed just nine runs from 15 deliveries and was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the sixth over of the run chase.

The Kiwi bowling all-rounder perished while trying to play a leg-side flick. He shuffled too far across and exposed his stumps. Santner missed the shot and Arshdeep's full-length delivery crashed into his stumps, which ended his brief stay in the middle.

The pacer was overjoyed after the dismissal and celebrated the wicket in a unique fashion. The 23-year-old did a celebratory dance after rattling Santner's timber, which also included a horse-riding gesture.

Watch the video of Arshdeep Singh's celebration here:

Arshdeep Singh was one of the two players retained by the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The bowler has repaid the faith shown by the management with his inspiring performances in this year's cash-rich league.

While Singh has picked up just three wickets so far, he has bowled tidy spells at crucial stages for his side. He has been PBKS's trusted bowler during the death overs and has bowled at a decent economy rate of 8.34.

PBKS in IPL 2022

The Mayank Agarwal-led side have managed three victories in the ongoing season and are currently languishing in the eighth spot in the IPL points table.

They are currently battling it out against CSK in the 38th match of this year's tournament, which is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After being asked to bat first on the surface, PBKS managed to register an impressive total of 187.

At the time of writing, CSK have posted 81 runs on the board from 11 overs. However, they have also lost three crucial wickets. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the crease alongside veteran batter Ambati Rayudu.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar