[Watch] Arshdeep Singh's searing yorker too good for Ruturaj Gaikwad during CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Arshdeep Singh for 62 off 48 balls during the IPL 2024 encounter between the two teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

Gaikwad had begun to shift gears after a watchful first half of his innings and tried to make the most of the death overs. However, Arshdeep proved once again why he is a reliable death bowler as he delivered an inch-perfect yorker.

Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to open the face of his bat and gave himself room to guide the ball past point, but the delivery from Arshdeep Singh was just too good as the batter ended up getting a ricochet onto his off-stump. Here's a video of how Gaikwad was dismissed:

Gaikwad's wicket seemed to shift the momentum in PBKS' favor as they conceded just 16 runs in their final two overs, restricting CSK to 162/7.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top scores for CSK on a tricky pitch

Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap race with a fine 62-run knock on a pitch that was by no means easy for batting. He now has 509 runs in the tournament at an average of 63.62 and strike rate of 146.68.

Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane got off to a decent start, but then the visitors had a stranglehold over the Men in Yellow through their spinners.

Rahul Chahar (2/16) & Harpreet Brar (2/17) conceded just 33 runs in their combined eight overs and picked up four big wickets. Chahar in fact bowled the 19th over and conceded just three runs along with the big wicket of Moeen Ali. While MS Dhoni got 11 deliveries to face, he could only muster 14 runs.

Punjab will be delighted with their bowling performance, but it may not be a straightforward chase, thanks to CSK's quality spinners.

