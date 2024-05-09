[Watch] Ashutosh Sharma drops Virat Kohli on zero in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Ashutosh Sharma dropped the prized catch of Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9).

The drop came off the third ball of RCB's first over when Kohli was at zero. Vidwath Kaverappa bowled a full-length delivery on off and Kohli looked to whip it through the on-side but it swung away and went high in the air off a leading edge.

Ashutosh jogged back from the point while trying to settle underneath the ball. It wasn't an easy catch and he didn't get into position quickly and dived for it at the last moment. As a result, he failed to grab it with both hands. The right-hander finished the over with back-to-back boundaries to rub salt to PBKS' wounds.

Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024. He will look to continue his sublime form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the US in June.

PBKS take early wickets against RCB in IPL 2024 encounter

Punjab Kings took early wickets against RCB after captain Sam Curran chose to bowl first in the IPL match on Thursday. Kaverappa sent back skipper Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks cheaply, for nine and 12 runs, respectively.

At the time of writing, RCB were 44/2 after five overs, with Kohli and Rajat Patidar at the crease.

RCB are coming on the back of consecutive victories against Gujarat Titans in the home and away games. On the other hand, PBKS lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs at the same venue.

The two teams have four wins in 11 matches and are placed seventh and eighth in the points table, respectively. The winner will stay alive in the playoffs race while the losing team will join Mumbai Indians (MI) among the eliminated teams for the IPL 2024 knockouts.

