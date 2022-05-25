[Watch] Avesh Khan gives fiery send-off after dismissing RCB's Virat Kohli 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Avesh Khan gave Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli a fiery send-off in the IPL 2022 Eliminator at Eden Garden on Wednesday.

The RCB star, who was coming off a breathtaking knock against Gujarat Titans (GT), got off to a blistering start against LSG. Just when it looked like he would play another big knock, the talismanic run-scorer fell to Khan.

The young pacer banged one short, and Kohli unleashed an uppercut. The 33-year-old timed the ball well, but it went straight to Mohsin Khan. The Lucknow pacer was delighted to provide a much-needed breakthrough for his team and even clapped a few times to give Kohli a send-off.

Kohli scored 24 off 23 deliveries during his stay in the middle, including two boundaries.

RCB finish on a high, thanks to Karthik-Patidar stand

The Royal Challengers lost captain Faf du Plessis in the first over after being asked to bat first by KL Rahul. However, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar steadied the ship with a 66-run partnership.

Patidar was the more attacking of the two. He took the attack to the opposition, making full use of the field restrictions. However, the Super Giants bounced back with the prized wicket of Kohli.

Glenn Maxwell also perished soon after. Bangalore were struggling at 86/3 when Mahipal Lomror joined Rajat Patidar in the middle. The duo added 29 runs before the left-hander found KL Rahul at cover just after the timeout.

Bangalore's crisis man Dinesh Karthik (37* off 23) came in and provided decent support to Patidar (112* off 54), who scored a magnificent hundred. The duo put on a blistering stand of 92 runs in less than seven overs as Du Plessi's team (207-4) finished on a high.

