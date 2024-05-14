[Watch] Axar Patel strikes in his first ball to dismiss dangerous-looking Marcus Stoinis in DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel had an excellent start with the ball by dismissing Marcus Stoinis from the first ball of his spell against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. With that dismissal, the visiting side lost their third wicket inside the powerplay.

Chasing 209 runs in a must-win game, the Super Giants lost both their openers within the third over, with veteran seamer Ishant Sharma picking up both wickets.

With two right-handers in the middle, Rishabh Pant didn't waste any time in bringing left-arm spinner Axar Patel for the possible match-up. And, the India international struck immediately in a classic left-arm spinner dismissal.

It was a tossed-up delivery from Axar that went away after pitching. Marcus Stoinis came down charging and went for a wild hit. The Aussie missed the ball completely and it was an easy stumping for Pant. With that dismissal, LSG were reduced to 24/3 in just 3.1 overs.

Watch the clip here:

The dismissal of Marcus Stoinis brought Nicholas Pooran to the middle, who has taken the attack to the Delhi bowlers. He raced to his half-century in just 21 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes. At the time of writing, Lucknow are at 85/5 after nine overs.

Axar Patel chipped in an unbeaten 14 with the bat

Asked to bat first, the Delhi Capitals lost Jake Fraser-McGurk in the first over. But Abishek Porel and Shai Hope stitched together an important 92-run partnership for the second wicket to give DC a rollicking start.

Skipper Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 23-ball 33, while Tristan Stubbs' late flourish helped the home team post 208/4 in their 20 overs. Stubbs remained unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls, striking at a rate of 228. Axar Patel also chipped in with a valuable cameo of unbeaten 14 runs, including two boundaries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback